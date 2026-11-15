Ndindi Nyoro Urges President Ruto to Respect Retired President Uhuru Kenyatta

Kiharu Member of Parliament Ndindi Nyoro warned President William Ruto to exercise restraint in public statements and to show respect to retired President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Nyoro made the remarks during a public address on Saturday, November 14, 2026, at an ordination ceremony for pastors at the Born Again Evangelism Church in Ruai.

He said Ruto, who served as deputy president under Uhuru before succeeding him in 2022, should regard the former head of state as an elder statesman and treat him with the dignity due to a retired president.

Nyoro added that the presidency is an institution that must be respected regardless of the individual occupying the office and that the president’s language is watched by families and children across the country.

“Na mimi nikiwa hapa ningetaka niulize Rais wa Kenya: When you are elected as the President of Kenya, you also become the father of the nation. And being the father of the nation, it therefore means the person who handed over to you can pass as either the elder father of the nation or the grandfather of the nation,” Nyoro said.

“Kama unamtukana sasa wakati umekalia kiti, kabisa ni dhahiri, lazima ulimtesa sana kama makamu wake,” he warned, urging Ruto to respect Uhuru now that he has left office.

Nyoro criticised a pattern of verbal attacks on opposition figures, naming former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and economist David Ndii as examples.

“Vile ungetaka Wakenya wakuheshimu ukiondokea kiti next year, tunakuuliza kuheshimu pia Uhuru Kenyatta mwenye kwa sasa ni retired president wa Kenya,” he said, cautioning that Ruto should respect Uhuru as he would expect respect after leaving office following the 2027 general elections.

“Heshima sio utumwa. Tuheshimu viongozi wote, na haswa kama wewe ukiwa Rais, anza na kuonyesha viongozi wote njia ya kupeana heshima ndio Kenya tukiwa nchi ya heshima,” Nyoro stated.

He also urged the opposition to rally behind a single presidential candidate for the 2027 race, saying voters should evaluate leaders on performance, track record and leadership qualities.