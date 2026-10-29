NTSA Impounds 13 Vehicles on Nairobi Southern Bypass After Night-time Safety Check

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) announced that 13 motor vehicles were impounded during a night-time safety compliance operation on Nairobi’s Southern Bypass on Wednesday, October 28.

An inter-agency team carried out the checks after dark, detaining the vehicles after officers identified multiple safety and legal breaches.

Offences recorded against drivers included operating vehicles while under the influence of alcohol and driving with expired licences.

Vehicle-related breaches comprised expired inspection stickers, lack of valid insurance or contravention of insurance terms, as well as physical defects such as broken headlights and cracked windscreens.

NTSA said the violations fell into seven distinct categories, split between driver conduct and vehicle condition.

The Southern Bypass, which links Lang’ata Road to Waiyaki Way, is a major arterial route used by commuters and freight traffic.

Night-time operations along such corridors have become a regular element of NTSA’s enforcement strategy to intercept drunk drivers and unroadworthy vehicles.

In its X post on Thursday, October 29, NTSA urged motorists to ensure their vehicles meet safety requirements and that all documentation, including licences, inspection stickers and insurance, remains valid.

The authority also highlighted road-safety directives for commercial drivers and recent compliance checks on the Malaba-Bungoma highway, noting that improper overtaking has been linked to fatal head-on collisions and that enforcement is being stepped up ahead of expected festive-season traffic.