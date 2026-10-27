NTSA Issues Miraa Overtaking Warning and Launches Night Road Safety Checks

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) warned Miraa transporters on the Meru–Nanyuki road to avoid dangerous overtaking and to reduce speed, while also rolling out day and night road safety checks under the Msimu Bila Ajali, Usalama Barabarani campaign.

In a post on its official X account on Tuesday, October 27, 2026, NTSA urged Miraa truck drivers to keep left, maintain lane discipline and “slow down. Speed kills,” stressing the link between improper overtaking and fatal head-on collisions.

The campaign, announced on Monday, October 26, 2026, will see inter-agency inspections along major transport corridors, with night checks prioritised because evening and late-night periods are statistically the deadliest, accounting for about 30 percent of crashes nationally and 26 percent in Nairobi, and identifying the 8 pm to 9 pm hour as the most hazardous.

Motorists will be required to meet seven compliance requirements: real-time speed monitoring, verification that vehicle speed limiters are functional and continuously transmitting data to the Intelligent Road Safety Management System (IRSMS), presentation of passenger manifests and driver logs for long-distance public service vehicles, proof of licensed route, Road Service Licence and valid inspection stickers, adherence to authorised passenger capacity or load limits, and possession of a valid driving licence and, where applicable, a PSV badge; passengers must wear seatbelts throughout journeys and drivers will undergo breathalyser screening.

Officers will also check that speed-limiter data are being transmitted, verify vehicle documentation and issue speed-violation notices only via the SMS sender ID “NTSA”, warning motorists to report any fraudulent messages claiming to be from the authority.

The warning follows two recent deadly crashes: a head-on collision near Mtito Andei on October 25, 2026 that claimed 24 lives, and a crash on October 3, 2026 that killed 17 pilgrims, both raising concerns about unsafe overtaking and driver behaviour.

Roads and Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir announced plans to strengthen road-safety measures, including tougher traffic enforcement, improved driver training and targeted interventions on accident-prone sections.

NTSA urged motorists approaching designated checkpoints to slow down and cooperate with law-enforcement officers, and advised night travellers to reduce speed, increase following distances and remain fully focused because darkness reduces visibility.

The authority also called on President William Ruto to declare road crashes a national disaster in view of the surge in fatalities this year.

For further information, motorists were directed to the NTSA website at www.ntsa.go.ke and to contact the authority via its official email address.