Nzioka Waita of the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) has edged incumbent Governor Wavinya Ndeti of the Wiper Patriotic Front (WPF) in a recent Machakos County gubernatorial opinion poll.

The Mwelekeo Insights poll was conducted online from 16 to November 19, 2026 and attracted 13,710 voluntary responses across the county.

Waita received 6,239 responses, representing 45.5 percent of the total, while Ndeti obtained 5,950 responses, or 43.4 percent, leaving a 2.1-point gap between the two frontrunners.

Former Maendeleo Chap Chap-linked MP Patrick Makau of the LMM party placed third with 1,143 responses, equal to 8.3 percent, and 378 respondents (2.8 percent) chose other candidates or remained undecided.

Together, Waita and Ndeti accounted for 88.9 percent of all responses, indicating that the contest is effectively a two-horse race among participants in the survey.

Mwelekeo Insights cautioned that the exercise was an open online poll, not statistically representative of the entire Machakos electorate, and that no conventional margin of error applies.

The narrow margin highlighted by the poll suggests a highly competitive gubernatorial contest as the county heads toward the 2027 General Election.