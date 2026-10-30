Oburu Oginga Rejects Calls for Written Pre-2027 ODM-UDA Deal

ODM leader Oburu Oginga issued a statement on October 29, 2026 rejecting calls for a written pre-election agreement with President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA).

The Siaya Senator, who is recovering from a recent hospitalisation, said ODM has established structures and experienced leadership capable of negotiating without external direction.

He warned non-ODM individuals that attempts to prescribe how the party should negotiate, including whether a written pact should be concluded, were being observed during his temporary absence.

Oburu stressed that the negotiations are serious political engagements, not public spectacles to be aired on television.

He reaffirmed that full implementation of the 10-point agenda agreed between President Ruto and the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in March 2025 remains a non-negotiable pillar of any ODM-UDA engagement.

The agenda, known as the Nadco framework, covers electoral reform, human-rights protection, devolution, anti-corruption measures, cost-of-living relief, youth employment, gender inclusion and constitutional reforms.

Oburu urged outsiders to concentrate on Kenya’s pressing challenges rather than offering unsolicited counsel to the party.

He thanked Kenyans, ODM members, friends and well-wishers for prayers and said his recovery was progressing steadily.

Within ODM, members are split on the need for a written agreement; Uriri MP Mark Nyamita and Nyando MP Jared Okello argue that Ruto’s goodwill through projects and appointments makes a formal pact unnecessary.

Homa Bay Woman Representative Ruth Odinga and Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma contend that a binding agreement is essential, with Kaluma saying a negotiating committee will produce a written deal once technical work is completed.

Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang called for caution, urging the party to learn from past arrangements before committing to another partnership.

Party chairperson Gladys Wanga and National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohamed have advocated a 50-50 power-sharing formula, proposing that UDA retain the presidency while ODM secures the deputy presidency and an equal share of cabinet posts.

In January, ODM’s Central Management Committee, chaired by Oburu, resolved to start structured pre-election coalition talks with UDA, with any framework to be ratified by the party’s National Delegates Convention.

In June, Oburu said any future coalition would be based on a 50-50 arrangement and that no elective position, including the presidency, would be excluded from negotiations.