ODM and UDA Brief Secretary-General on Joint Manifesto Ahead of 2027 Election

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) met on Wednesday, October 28, 2026 at Chungwa House in Nairobi’s Lavington estate to brief ODM Secretary-General Catherine Omanyo on progress in drafting a joint manifesto for the August 10, 2027 General Election.

The briefing was led by the manifesto committee’s co-chairs, Eng. Carey Orege of ODM and Dr. Emmanuel Nzai of UDA, with ODM Executive Director Ongwen and UDA counterpart Nicodemus Bore serving as the committee’s joint secretaries.

The Broad-Based Committee on Manifesto Development, constituted by the joint parliamentary group of the two parties, said the draft will be anchored on President William Ruto’s Bottom-Up Economic Transformation Agenda (BETA) and the coalition’s Usawa Ni Sawa philosophy, aiming to consolidate achievements, address outstanding challenges and deliver greater prosperity for every Kenyan.

The partnership follows an August 2026 announcement by President William Ruto and ODM leader Oburu Oginga that the two formations would develop a shared agenda and contest the next General Election together, formalising the broad-based government’s cooperation.

ODM has outlined priorities it wants reflected in the manifesto, including strengthening devolution, equitable sharing of national resources, affordable healthcare, quality education, social protection for vulnerable households, employment opportunities and the fight against corruption.

The coalition also faces internal negotiations over a possible running-mate for President Ruto, with ODM insisting on equal partnership in that decision, Deputy President Kithure Kindiki asserting he will remain the running-mate, and Kenya Kwanza governor Anne Waiguru publicly expressing interest.