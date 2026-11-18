The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions announced that eight refugees have been charged with arson after a Department of Refugee Services building in Hagadera, Dadaab, Garissa County was set ablaze.

The accused – Mohammed Hussein Ali, Aden Hassan, Ali Sheikh, Abubakar Abdi, Yahya Abdi, Imran Abdi, Hassan Abubakar and Abdirizak Abdi – appeared before Principal Magistrate Hon. Mugendi Nyaga at the Dadaab Law Courts on November 18.

They face charges under Section 332(a) of the Penal Code for arson, together with additional counts of malicious damage to property under Section 339(1) and housebreaking with intent to commit a felony under Section 306(a).

Prosecutor Simon Eyanae argued that the suspects pose a flight risk and should remain in custody, prompting the court to order the preparation of pre-bail reports and to remand the eight to Garissa GK Prison pending a bail decision.

The prosecution said the alleged offences occurred on November 14, 2026, at Hagadera in Fafi Sub-County, where the group allegedly looted and set fire to the DRS building valued at KSh6 million.

The Department of Refugee Services condemned the incident, noting that the destruction disrupted essential services for refugees and the host community and that security agencies are working to recover stolen items and identify those responsible.

The court scheduled a further hearing for December 1, 2026, when it will rule on the bail and bond applications.

The case adds to a series of recent fires in Garissa, including a market blaze on October 28 that destroyed several shops.