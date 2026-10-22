Opposition Leaders Matiang’i, Karua and Nyoro Vow to Unite Behind Single Candidate Ahead of 2027 Election

Opposition leaders Fred Matiang’i, Martha Karua and Ndindi Nyoro held a joint rally in Njoro, Nakuru County, pledging to unite behind a single presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in the August 2027 General Election.

At the rally they urged Kenyans to register as voters and promised reforms targeting the high cost of living, unemployment, taxation and corruption.

Karua, representing the People’s Liberation Party, said the opposition is working toward agreeing on a common presidential candidate and will announce its flag-bearer later next year, adding that the coalition will keep its cards close and re-align itself.

She called on voters to reject leaders she said have failed the public interest, naming Members of Parliament, governors and Members of County Assemblies, and stressed that the coalition is open to like-minded leaders with none superior.

Nyoro, leader of the People’s Party of Kenya, pledged to cut taxes deducted from workers’ salaries, expand medical insurance coverage and raise the monthly stipend for elderly citizens from KSh2,000 to KSh4,000, while improving support for persons with disabilities, noting these proposals would form part of the opposition agenda if it wins power.

Matiang’i, the Jubilee Party presidential hopeful, called for peaceful political engagement, warned against a repeat of the 2007/2008 post-election violence and urged political leaders to promote unity as the country prepares for the next elections.

The three also accused President William Ruto of using proxies to acquire shares in Kenya Pipeline Company for personal benefit and demanded that public wealth be protected and used for citizens rather than a few individuals.

They criticised the Ruto administration for deteriorating economic conditions, saying ordinary Kenyans continue to struggle with the high cost of living and that economic growth has not translated into relief for households and businesses.

The leaders dismissed Ruto’s promises to lower PAYE tax for low-income earners and increase the Hustler Fund borrowing limit announced on Mashujaa Day as a political strategy ahead of the 2027 election and insufficient to address citizens’ challenges.

Karua cautioned the opposition against blocking other leaders, urged politicians to stop harsh words and focus on building a formidable movement, warning that internal divisions would weaken their collective effort to challenge the Kenya Kwanza administration.

The opposition reiterated its commitment to democracy, accountability and what they described as the positive change the country deserves.