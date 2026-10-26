Opposition Leaders Nyoro and Matiang’i Condemn Bill to Ban Election Result Livestream

Opposition leaders Ndindi Nyoro of the People’s Party of Kenya and Fred Matiang’i of the Jubilee Party publicly condemned the proposed Elections Amendment Bill that seeks to remove the requirement for the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission to livestream election results at polling stations.

Speaking at a rally in Ongata Rongai, Kajiado County after a service at St Mary’s Catholic Church, they argued that livestreaming enables voters, political parties, journalists and observers to monitor counting and compare figures with those transmitted to tallying centres, and that Kenyans have a democratic right to access results as they are announced.

Nyoro said the opposition will continue to push for electoral transparency and maintain that livestreaming must remain a fundamental component of the arrangements for the 2027 General Election.

He warned that any change limiting real-time public scrutiny could undermine the ability of the electorate to witness the counting, tallying and announcement of results.

Nyoro added that the opposition is determined to ensure the next election reflects the will of the people and that President William Ruto should be defeated through a transparent and accountable process.

The leaders said their cooperation remains intact as they continue consultations and strategise on how to challenge President Ruto in the 2027 polls, expressing confidence that they will eventually agree on a joint presidential candidate and running mate and will intensify public engagements across the country.

They accused President Ruto of failing to address Kenya’s economic and social challenges and of resorting to transporting crowds to public meetings instead of delivering on promised reforms.

Both leaders called on the government to urgently resolve the ongoing university lecturers’ strike, urging it to honour the agreement signed with lecturers and to prioritise higher education.

Nyoro criticised the administration for not meeting its financial obligations to university funding and school capitation, saying the strike contradicts the government’s claims of progress in education.

He also dismissed President Ruto’s remarks in Ukambani about Kenya Pipeline Corporation shares, alleging the President is among the beneficiaries of the transaction.

Citing remarks attributed to Dangote, Nyoro claimed the President and Dangote made close to KSh10 billion in two days and challenged Ruto to disclose the agreement and the list of shareholders of the Dangote East Africa Refinery.

The opposition demanded stern action against officials who authorised the construction of the 18-storey building that collapsed in Eastleigh, Nairobi, linking recent building failures to corruption and lax enforcement of construction regulations.

They called for investigations into approvals, supervision and oversight of the Eastleigh structure and said any officials found culpable should face the law, urging the government to strengthen regulatory mechanisms to protect lives.

Nyoro and Matiang’i said these concerns over electoral transparency, education funding, public assets and building safety will remain central to their engagements as they prepare for the 2027 General Election.