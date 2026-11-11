Political Parties Tribunal Halts ODM Attempt to Remove Nairobi Majority Whip Moses Ogeto

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal issued conservatory orders on November 9, 2026 that temporarily stop the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) from removing Kilimani Ward Member of County Assembly Moses Ogeto as the Majority Party Whip of the Nairobi County Assembly.

Tribunal chairperson Hon. Innocent Muganda barred the Nairobi County Assembly Speaker and the Assembly from effecting any changes to leadership positions based on ODM’s contested letter dated October 27, 2026, pending a hearing on the matter.

Ogeto, who has served as an MCA since 2013 and is one of the longest-serving members, recently joined Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi movement and is contesting the removal while eyeing the Dagoretti North parliamentary seat in the 2027 General Election, currently held by ODM’s Beatrice Elachi.

ODM national chairperson and Homa Bay Governor Gladys Wanga announced that Ogeto’s shift in allegiance required termination of his Whip duties and named Upper Savanna Ward MCA Stazo Omung’ala Elijah Ang’ila as his replacement, while also appointing Evans Okaru Nyangicha as Deputy Majority Party Whip and Catherine Apiyo Okoth as the Majority Party/Coalition representative to the Nairobi City County Assembly Service Board.

Ogeto told journalists on November 11 that any attempt to strip him of the Whip position must follow due process, citing Raila Odinga’s teaching that infringed rights should be taken to court; he also noted a seven-day notice issued by Assembly Speaker Ken Ngondi to vacate the post.

The tribunal certified Ogeto’s application as urgent, considered it ex parte, and directed that ODM and other respondents be served with the application and complaint; respondents have seven days to file responses, Ogeto may file a further affidavit by November 19, and the inter-partes hearing is set for November 23, 2026 at 2.30 pm.

The case, registered as PPDTC/E026/2026, names ODM, its Executive Director and five additional respondents, and the tribunal’s orders preserve Ogeto’s Majority Whip position until the dispute is fully heard.