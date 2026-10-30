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President Putin Announces 70 Scholarships for Kenyan Students

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President Putin Announces 70 Scholarships for Kenyan Students

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia will provide 70 scholarships for Kenyan students in the coming year during bilateral talks with President William Ruto in Moscow.

The announcement was made on the sidelines of the Third Russia-Africa Summit and was accompanied by the signing of five Memorandums of Understanding covering economic cooperation, labour inspection and employment promotion, transport sector collaboration, visa-free travel for diplomatic and service passports and diplomatic training.

Putin said “We help with the training of Kenyan personnel, and we are increasing the quota for young people who are studying in Russia,” adding that the scholarships target civilian experts and aim to expand opportunities for Kenyan professionals in Russian institutions.

He also highlighted Russia’s interest in deepening trade and economic ties, noting that Russia is among the top fertilizer exporters to Kenya and that agricultural product exports to Kenya have increased.

Putin cited figures showing that trade between Russia and Ethiopia almost doubled between January and August 2026, using the trend to underscore the potential for broader economic engagement with African countries.

On international affairs, Putin said Kenya and Russia share positions on strengthening the United Nations, respecting its Charter and promoting a multipolar world order, and praised Kenya’s role in hosting the United Nations Office at Nairobi and the UNEP headquarters.

Ruto thanked Putin for the scholarships and said Kenya is committed to deepening economic cooperation, expanding trade and investment, and unlocking new opportunities for Kenyan workers in Russia once implementation mechanisms are in place.

Ruto noted that more than 4,000 Kenyans have graduated from Russian and Soviet-era universities, especially in medicine, pharmacy, engineering, IT and architecture, and said the new scholarships will build on this historic partnership.

The MoU establishing the Intergovernmental Russia-Kenya Commission on Economic Cooperation will create an institutional framework for bilateral economic ties, while the labour MoU will promote employment opportunities for Kenyans in Russia.

Additional agreements will facilitate cooperation between the two countries’ transport ministries, visa-free travel for holders of diplomatic and service passports and collaboration in diplomatic training.

The scholarships and agreements come as Kenya seeks to diversify its international partnerships and expand opportunities for trade, investment and skills development through engagement with other countries.

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