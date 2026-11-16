President Ruto Announces Plan to Move Turkana Boy Remains to Uhuru Park

President William Ruto announced on November 16, 2026 that the original remains of Turkana Boy will be transferred from the National Museums of Kenya to a park in Nairobi for public viewing.

The statement was made at the opening of the Third Global Parliamentary Summit Against Hunger and Malnutrition in the Parliament Buildings, where he addressed international delegates.

Ruto said the fossil, now kept in a high-security vault, will be relocated to a park a few kilometres from the capital, specifying Uhuru Park, and noted that the exhibition will not be ready during the summit but will be available on a later visit.

He described Kenya as the birthplace of humanity and invited visitors to experience the country’s prehistoric heritage.

Turkana Boy, discovered in 1984 near Lake Turkana by fossil hunter Kamoya Kimeu, is identified by the National Museums of Kenya as the most complete Homo erectus skeleton, dated to about 1.6 million years ago and representing a child aged eight to twelve years.

The original skeleton is stored in a secure strong room while a replica is on display; the planned public exhibition aligns with broader government efforts to boost heritage tourism, including the Home of Human Origins Museum and Science Park in Kalokol, Turkana County.