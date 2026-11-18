President William Ruto announced the approval of a KSh34 billion settlement of pending arrears, comprising KSh18 billion owed to universities and KSh16 billion owed to hospitals, during his State of the Nation Address to Parliament on Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

He said 28,726 verified bills totalling KSh27.8 billion, dating back to 2005 and covering claims of up to KSh50 million, are being processed at the National Treasury and will be paid in the coming weeks to restore cash flow, protect jobs and ease financial pressures across the economy.

In the education sector, Ruto noted that the government has recruited 100,000 teachers over the past four years to address a shortage of roughly 116,000 teachers when his administration took office, and that a further 20,000 teachers are slated for recruitment in December 2026.

He added that the state has constructed 23,000 new classrooms and is building and equipping 1,600 school laboratories, while the annual education allocation has risen from KSh521 billion in the 2022/23 financial year to KSh784 billion in the current financial year.

Ruto warned school administrators against imposing unauthorised levies on parents, insisting that timely disbursement and responsible management of public funds must keep schooling accessible and affordable for every Kenyan child.

He highlighted that 3.6 million candidates are sitting the Kenya Primary School Education Assessment, Kenya Junior School Education Assessment and Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations, which were conducted calmly and, for the first time in 65 years, had examination papers printed locally.

On health, Ruto said 33.7 million Kenyans are now registered with the Social Health Authority, up from about eight million under the National Hospital Insurance Fund in 2022, and that the scheme is financing costly treatments for 53,465 cancer patients, 24,468 dialysis patients and 89 kidney-transplant patients.

He asserted that the SHA model is intended to shield families from selling assets, borrowing or depleting savings to meet medical costs, acknowledged initial challenges in the transition from NHIF, and said the government is addressing concerns raised by Kenyans.

Ruto concluded that the government's investments aim to make education more accessible and affordable and to progressively remove the burden of medical expenses from Kenyan households.