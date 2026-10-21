President Ruto Calls on Opposition to Present Alternative Policies Ahead of 2027 Election

President William Ruto used the Mashujaa Day ceremony at Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret, Uasin Gishu County, to urge opposition leaders to outline concrete policy alternatives to his government’s development agenda.

He argued that political competition must rest on ideas, programmes and policies rather than ethnic mobilisation or personal attacks, and asked critics, “Beyond what you oppose, what do you propose?” while highlighting the affordable housing programme and the Social Health Authority as key reforms for which he expects rival solutions.

Ruto defended his administration’s flagship projects, naming the Rironi-Mau Summit Highway, the railway extension toward Kisumu and Malaba, the Lamu corridor, the modernisation of Jomo Kenyatta International Airport and new industrial investments as initiatives intended to boost connectivity, create jobs and strengthen the economy, and said these projects remain open to scrutiny over cost, financing and environmental impact.

Emphasising accountability, he stated that no government programme is above criticism and no leader is beyond accountability, urging debate on the merits of competing proposals to produce better policies rather than deeper divisions.

Addressing recent protests by young people, Ruto affirmed citizens’ right to question the government and pledged that the administration will listen and respond to the commitments it has made.