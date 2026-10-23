President Ruto Launches Ukambani Development Tour Ahead of 2027 Election

President William Ruto will begin a four-day development tour of the Ukambani region on Saturday, October 24, with engagements scheduled through Monday, October 26, across Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties.

The programme opens in Mwala, Machakos County, where the President will inspect the Mwala Cluster Water Project and a sports academy under construction.

He will then travel to Makueni County to launch the Wote-Kako-Ngoluni Road, commission the Tawa-Itangini Road, and launch the Kyambeke-Kyuasini-Ukia Road and the Kyambeke-Kikoko Road in Kaiti, while the Katuaa-Nunguni Road receives a KSh40 million budget allocation.

In Nunguni, Ruto will commission Kenya Medical Training College hostels, announce the conversion of Kilungu Senior School into Kilungu TVET, and oversee the issuance of title deeds to residents of Ilima, alongside electrification initiatives at several stops.

The itinerary then moves to Kitui Rural where a Huduma Centre will be launched at Lower Yatta-Kiusyani, affordable housing and hostel projects at South Eastern Kenya University will be unveiled, a sports academy at Ngamione will be inaugurated, and the Kaliko-Kyusyani-Kanyangi-Kyandula Road will be highlighted.

On Sunday, October 25, the President will visit Masinga and Yatta in Machakos County to launch the Kangonde-Masinga-Kithyoko Road and attend engagements around the Matuu-Kyasioni road project.

Monday’s schedule includes inspection of the Tseikuru Affordable Housing Project and launch of the Twimia-Tseikuru-Usweni Road in Mwingi North, followed by a visit to the ‘Killer’ Enziu Bridge, the Economic Stimulus Programme market and an affordable housing project in Mwingi town, where title deeds will be issued at a public rally in Musila Gardens.

In Kitui West, Ruto will inspect the Tulia market and student hostels before presiding over the groundbreaking of the Kabati Affordable Housing Project and noting the Syongila-Matinyani-Tulia Road.

The tour proceeds to Kibwezi East where Kathekani Senior Secondary School, built by Kenya Railways at a cost of KSh250 million, will be launched, and Mtito Andei Level 4 Hospital, costing KSh500 million, will be commissioned; hostels at the SEKU Mtito Andei Campus will be inspected and budget support for the proposed Makueni University College will be announced.

At the Machinery Market in Kibwezi East, the President will launch the Machinery-Kyumani-Kyanginywa-Barrier Road, expand electricity connectivity, issue title deeds in settlement schemes and address the Thange oil spill, while also highlighting Thwake Dam, the operationalisation of new administrative units and support for mangoes, oranges and pulses such as green grams, pigeon peas and cowpeas.

The tour carries political weight as Ruto seeks to broaden his support in Ukambani, a region long identified with Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, who remains in opposition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Ruto has previously said he wants to work with everyone but cannot force anyone to join his government, and pledged that Ukambani would receive its share of national development regardless of political differences.

Kalonzo Musyoka publicly rejected any suggestion that he would join Ruto’s administration on July 30, 2026, declaring that the two would meet at the ballot box and confirming his position in the opposition.

The President’s tour therefore offers a platform to showcase development projects directly to residents and grassroots leaders in Kalonzo’s stronghold, while testing the opposition leader’s influence in the area.

If delivered, the announced roads, water infrastructure, electricity connections, affordable housing, health and education facilities, and title deed allocations could improve transport links, water access, market access for farmers and traders, and overall economic opportunities for local communities.

The ultimate impact of the tour will depend on the implementation, funding, completion timelines and the extent to which residents view the projects as addressing their priorities.