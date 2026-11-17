President William Ruto is set to begin a development tour of Kenya’s Western region – Busia, Bungoma, Kakamega and Vihiga – on Thursday, following a meeting with regional leaders at State House on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

The meeting was led by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, who said the delegation discussed how the President’s visit could translate into tangible benefits and expressed readiness to welcome Ruto.

Wetang’ula quoted, “We expressed our readiness to welcome the President, noting that the tour presents an important opportunity to accelerate ongoing projects, launch new initiatives and address critical needs in infrastructure, agriculture, education, healthcare and economic empowerment.”

Ruto told reporters after the meeting that reforms in the sugar sector have revived public factories that were on their deathbed, that farmers are now producing more and earning more while workers are paid every month, and that the government is investing in roads, affordable housing, health facilities, industrial parks and an economic processing zone across the four counties.

The tour arrives as the region, which delivered about 630,000 votes for Ruto and 1.02 million for the late Raila Odinga in the 2022 election, has become a contested political battleground ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Opposition Senator Edwin Sifuna of Bungoma, leading the Linda Mwananchi movement, has attracted backing from Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi and other politicians, a development described as a new challenge to Ruto’s allies.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Speaker Wetang’ula have been holding meetings in the region to counter Sifuna’s mobilisation and the wave of the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Mudavadi, together with Francis Atwoli, Secretary General of the Central Organisation of Trade Union, announced plans for a mega political rally in Kakamega in December to declare the region’s support for Ruto’s reelection.

Speaking in Vihiga, Mudavadi said, “In December, we will have a very big meeting. You will help us to mobilise because we want to make a clear statement that Western Kenya cannot be taken for granted,” and added, “We are talking to Atwoli and others because we want one big meeting to make a clear statement that Western Kenya is firmly behind us and that we want to make a clear decision.”

Mudavadi also warned that political fragmentation weakens the region’s bargaining power, stating, “If we are fragmented and everyone is investing to make sure we are divided, that is what they are doing. They are spending time to make sure you are divided so that you don’t get a chance to be in any committee substantively,” he said.

Atwoli has questioned Sifuna’s political ambitions, arguing they could undermine efforts to consolidate the region’s voting bloc.

Bumula MP Jack Wamboka dismissed the tour, saying, “Ruto can visit Western even 100 times and do whatever he wants, but it will all be an exercise in futility because Western votes belong to Sifuna.”

Development projects highlighted by Ruto’s team include the ultra-modern Chwele market, Bungoma Huduma Centre, Matulo Airstrip, Sichei Referral Hospital, expansion of the KOICA water project in Mt Elgon, upgrading of the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Chavakali road, extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Busia via Vihiga, construction of Kidundu Stadium and improvements to markets and roads.

According to the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, the four counties recorded 2,217,948 registered voters in the 2022 General Election, and the Enhanced Continuous Voter Registration Phase 1, concluded on April 28, 2026, added roughly 231,000 new enrolments ahead of the August 10, 2027 election.