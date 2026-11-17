President William Ruto hosted Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Oburu Oginga at State House, Nairobi, to discuss strengthening the broad-based partnership between the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and ODM ahead of the 2027 polls.

Ruto said the meeting focused on cementing the partnership and underscored the need for sustained political cooperation, national cohesion and putting Kenyan interests first. Oginga, who returned after a prolonged hospitalisation, said the talks centred on collaboration, national unity and advancing shared interests.

Both parties have appointed a ten-member technical team to steer negotiations that will include power-sharing and other issues as they move towards a pre-election coalition agreement.

Within ODM, a split has emerged over whether a written power-sharing pact is required. Deputy party leader Simba Arati, National Assembly Minority Leader Junet Mohammed and national chairperson Gladys Wanga have called for a formal agreement that outlines ODM’s share of government.

Junet Mohammed told reporters that ODM is not an NGO and will not support Ruto’s re-election “for free”, insisting the party must secure a meaningful stake in leadership and will negotiate directly with UDA.

Arati added that ODM will negotiate with conditions and wants power, while Wanga said sharing power is an “irreducible minimum” and that ODM is in a broad-based government by right, not as visitors.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo argued that ODM should not impose conditions, saying the President’s development record should be enough for unconditional support.

Opposing voices within ODM include Nyando MP Jared Okello, who warned that setting conditions may weaken the party’s bargaining position and cited past agreements with former presidents that were later broken.

Cabinet Secretary Hassan Joho echoed the call for a formalised agreement between the two outfits.

The debate has also seen criticism of Democracy for the Citizens Party leader Rigathi Gachagua, whom ODM leaders said lacks the capacity to deliver an opposition victory in the 2027 elections.

Some ODM legislators have dismissed the demand for a conditional deal, arguing that the Ruto administration has already delivered development projects to ODM strongholds without a formal pact.