President Ruto’s Ukambani Tour Sparks Kalonzo-Muthama Reconciliation Speculation

President William Ruto begins a four-day development and political tour of the Ukambani region, a stronghold of Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

The itinerary, starting on Saturday, includes visits to Machakos, Makueni and Kitui counties where the president will launch and inspect roads, affordable housing, electricity connections and water projects.

Ruto will also present title deeds to residents in several constituencies, a move widely viewed as an attempt to penetrate Kalonzo’s political backyard.

The tour comes as Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka and former Machakos Senator Johnson Muthama, a commissioner of the Parliamentary Service Commission and a key figure in Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance, held a closed-door meeting whose details have not been disclosed.

Muthama wrote an article in The Star praising Kalonzo as a leader with massive political influence, nationwide appeal and a potential asset to any government, and warned both government and opposition against underestimating the former vice-president’s strength.

He said, “In this contest, neither side should make the mistake of dismissing Kalonzo as merely a regional kingpin or assuming that his political support can be taken for granted.”

Muthama added that only he and Kalonzo know what transpired in their meeting and that no one else can claim to know the details.

Observers have suggested Muthama could be acting as a bridge between Kalonzo and Ruto or could be exploring his own political options amid reports of frustration within the government.

Makueni Senator Dan Maanzo rejected the notion that Kalonzo might join Ruto, stating, “There is no possibility of Kalonzo joining Ruto. Kalonzo wants to remove Ruto from power, and therefore there is no way he can join him.”

Historically, Muthama was among Kalonzo’s most trusted allies, serving as a strategist and a powerful voice in Ukambani politics before their relationship soured over strategy and alliances.

Muthama had previously urged Kalonzo to join forces with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, leading to the 2013 Coalition for Reforms and Democracy that paired Kalonzo’s Wiper with Odinga’s ODM.

He also helped forge the 2017 National Super Alliance, which brought together Raila, Kalonzo, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetang’ula.

Ahead of the 2022 election, Muthama left Kalonzo’s camp, became a founding figure of the United Democratic Alliance and helped build the vehicle that propelled Ruto to the presidency, while Kalonzo remained in Raila’s Azimio coalition.

Kalonzo, who has delivered Ukambani’s votes to Raila in the last three general elections, is positioning himself as a leading opposition presidential contender and has rebranded the Wiper Democratic Movement-Kenya as the Wiper Patriotic Front ahead of the 2027 election.

In his article, Muthama highlighted Kalonzo’s experience under former Presidents Daniel Moi and Mwai Kibaki, his negotiating ability, political networks and capacity to remain relevant across successive administrations.

He argued that Kalonzo’s decisions could influence coalition arithmetic, campaign momentum and the balance of political forces.

Muthama recalled that Kibaki’s appointment of Kalonzo as vice-president demonstrated confidence in his capacity to contribute to national leadership and strengthen broader coalitions.

He also noted that Raila Odinga had expressed confidence in Kalonzo, describing the running-mate role as carrying political weight and requiring someone capable of strengthening alliances and mobilising support.

According to Muthama, Raila had wanted him back in his political team as a “striker wearing jersey number nine”.