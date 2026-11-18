President William Ruto will address a joint sitting of the National Assembly and the Senate at 2:30 pm on Wednesday November 18, 2026, delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address.

The special session was announced by the National Assembly, with Senate Speaker Amason Kingi slated to open the meeting with prayers before handing over to National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula, who will then invite the president to speak.

As Ruto approached the podium, legislators responded with chants of “Tutam” and “Usawa ni sawa,” signalling support for his re-election bid and his promise of equitable development.

In the address the president is expected to outline progress on his KSh5 trillion transformation agenda, covering major road, dam, irrigation, power generation, affordable housing and railway projects, together with the Social Health Authority, university funding, youth unemployment and the cost-of-living pressures.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has previously defended the National Infrastructure Fund and the Sovereign Wealth Fund, citing KSh310.6 billion raised in initial capital through strategic government transactions, though a High Court decision that nullified part of the Safaricom share divestiture has created financing uncertainty.

The speech arrives as the Kenya Kwanza administration faces rising public debt, inflationary pressure on food and housing costs and heightened demand for jobs, while the nation approaches the August 2027 General Election, intensifying scrutiny of the president’s record.

Article 132 of the Constitution requires the president to report annually to Parliament on measures taken and progress achieved in realising national values and governance principles, and the current sitting will also enable legislators to examine the government’s performance.