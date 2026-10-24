President William Ruto and Kalonzo Musyoka Trade Barbs Over God and Development

President William Ruto said God is using him and opposition leader Kalonzo Musyoka to deliver development during his tour of the Ukambani region on Saturday, October 24, 2026.

He made the remark while commissioning the KSh1.47 billion Mwala Cluster Water Supply Project in Machakos County and thanked Kalonzo for acknowledging his work, saying “Namshukuru Kalonzo kwa kusema kwamba Mungu ananitumia”.

Kalonzo Musyoka responded on his X account, stating “Mr Ruto, God is indeed using me to take you home and to deliver this nation from your predator regime”.

He called the president “the chief predator”, warned that Ruto’s days are numbered and said he will keep talking about the future of Kenya and the Ukombozi movement.

Kalonzo also listed recent trips to Machakos, Mombasa, London, Rome and Bondo, asserting he pursues his political agenda without using public resources.

He accused Ruto of relying on project launches and attacks on opponents to divert attention from the issues facing Kenyans.

The exchange comes as both leaders intensify political engagement ahead of the 2027 General Election, with Ruto defending his development record and Kalonzo challenging his administration.