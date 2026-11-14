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President William Ruto Appoints Dr Geoffrey Odundo Chancellor of Machakos University

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President William Ruto Appoints Dr Geoffrey Odundo Chancellor of Machakos University

President William Ruto announced that Dr Geoffrey Odundo will serve as the Chancellor of Machakos University for a five-year term, with the appointment becoming effective on November 13, 2026.

The appointment was recorded in a Gazette notice that invoked the powers set out in section 38(1)(a) of the Universities Act.

In his role as Chancellor, Odundo will preside over the university’s ceremonial functions and guide its governance framework for the length of the term.

The chancellorship was disclosed together with a range of other leadership changes in public institutions, including the reappointment of Lucas Mogoa to the State Corporations Advisory Committee for an additional three years.

The same set of notices also confirmed the renewal of board members for the Private Security Regulatory Authority, the Public-Private Partnership Committee, the Equalisation Fund Advisory Board and several other statutory bodies.

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