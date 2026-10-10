President William Ruto Blames ‘Tawe’ Politics for Delays in Trans Nzoia Projects

President William Ruto said on Saturday, October 10, 2026, during a roadside address in Endebess, Trans Nzoia, that opposition “Tawe” politics was derailing service delivery and that he would sort the problem out.

He targeted Governor George Natembeya’s “Tawe” slogan, accusing it of opposing government initiatives and of causing neglect of roads and hospitals in the county.

Ruto announced that KSh240 million had already been allocated to Endebess Hospital, that a further KSh100 million was still required, and that the facility should be completed by December with an opening expected in January or February 2027.

He also said the government had set aside KSh1.2 billion to build a 20-kilometre road linking Emuhaka to Matumbei, Bwara and Posta, and that funding had been allocated for eight additional roads across the county.

In addition, Ruto noted KSh8 billion earmarked for a hospital in Bungoma and KSh1 billion for a facility in Kakamega.

The President pledged further investments in markets, affordable housing and electricity connections, and said he would return on Wednesday to discuss more road projects and on Friday to address plans involving hostels and other developments.

His comments came amid growing political tension with Governor Natembeya, who uses the “Tawe” slogan to mobilise opposition to the Kenya Kwanza administration ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Former Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny said allies of the President would counter the “Tawe” campaign with a rival slogan “Ngopit”, while Health Cabinet Administrative Secretary Susan Nakhumicha, backed by National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, and former Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa have also declared interest in the Trans Nzoia governorship.

Natembeya has maintained that his focus remains on Trans Nzoia and has endorsed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna in the presidential race.

Ruto also joked that residents refer to a local hospital as “Shakahola” because patients go there and do not return, highlighting concerns over healthcare services in the county.