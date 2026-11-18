President William Ruto, delivering his fourth State of the Nation Address to Parliament, warned that corruption and the use of public office for personal gain threaten Kenya’s transformation and urged public officers to uphold integrity, accountability and patriotism.

He told legislators that officials must exercise authority fairly, protect public resources, act on audit findings and accept scrutiny as part of their duty to serve Kenyans.

Ruto highlighted several reforms designed to improve transparency, including the digitisation of services and payments through the eCitizen platform, the Electronic Government Procurement (e-GP) system, and the implementation of the Treasury Single Account to strengthen payroll controls and public financial management.

He commended Parliament for passing the Conflict of Interest Act, which he said will prevent public officers from abusing their positions for private gain.

The President also praised the Government Owned Enterprises Act, 2025, which restricts politicians from serving as independent directors of state-owned enterprises and requires board appointments to be based on competence, integrity and professional expertise.

The Act, assented on November 21, 2025 and effective from December 5, 2025, mandates that board chairpersons and members have at least ten years of professional experience, including five years in senior management, and disqualifies anyone with political party affiliation in the preceding five years, defining affiliation as an official connection to a party’s governing body or identification for political office.

The law covers the 65 enterprises listed under the Government Owned Enterprises framework and provides transitional provisions that allow existing board members to continue serving until the Act’s requirements are met.

Ruto cited recent appointments that were revoked under the new framework, such as former Kesses MP Swarup Mishra’s removal as chair of Kenya BioVax Institute Limited and replacement by Dr Charles Githinji, as well as changes at the Kenya Sugar Board, Kenya Roads Board and the National Transport and Safety Authority.

He warned that corruption raises the cost of doing business, discourages investment and denies honest citizens equal opportunities, and said patriotism must be shown by protecting national resources and placing Kenya above tribe, clan, political affiliation or personal advantage.

Concluding, Ruto urged leaders to focus on policies that lower electricity costs, finance infrastructure, create employment, improve health care and expand education, and called for a national development charter to guide Kenya beyond Vision 2030 and beyond electoral cycles.