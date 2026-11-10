President William Ruto Dismisses Opposition Unity Talk, Urges Focus on Development

President William Ruto on Monday in Kitutu Masaba, Nyamira County, rejected opposition leaders’ repeated pledges to unite behind a single presidential candidate for the 2027 election, saying voters are more concerned with everyday issues.

Speaking at the launch of the Riamoni-Nyangori Road and Last Mile Connectivity project, Ruto said Kenyans want to know how leaders will improve livelihoods, agriculture, education, roads and health services, not how they organise politically.

He questioned why opposition figures keep announcing their unity, asking “Who cares whether you are united or have one candidate?” and urged them to keep internal arrangements private.

Ruto also challenged politicians who claim to carry millions of votes, citing an example of three men boasting about “sacks” of votes and saying such statements treat voters as numbers that can be carried in bags.

He asserted that voters are intelligent and will decide for themselves who becomes leader, urging politicians to respect the electorate’s freedom of choice.

Opposition figures including former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua and Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka have reiterated their intention to present a single presidential candidate, likening the effort to the 2002 National Rainbow Coalition that backed Mwai Kibaki, though no candidate has yet been named.

The remarks come as the opposition continues discussions on a joint flag-bearer ahead of the 2027 general election.