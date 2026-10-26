President William Ruto Orders Tarmacking of Road to Kalonzo Musyoka’s Home, Seeks 2027 Support

President William Ruto ordered the tarmacking of a three-kilometre stretch of road leading to the home of Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as part of a KSh5 billion road project in Mwingi North, Kitui County.

Speaking during a development tour on Monday, Ruto said Kalonzo, like any other Kenyan, should benefit from government projects despite their political differences and urged him to abandon any presidential ambitions and back the President’s re-election bid in 2027.

Ruto recalled that he had campaigned for Kalonzo in the 1992 General Election as a member of the Youth for KANU ’92 (YK92) wing, travelling to Mwingi where Kalonzo won the parliamentary seat, and noted that Deputy President Kithure Kindiki had also supported Kalonzo’s 2007 presidential team.

He alleged that some of Kalonzo’s current opposition allies were preparing another “interview” similar to the one Kalonzo faced ahead of the 2022 election, warning that the same people were waiting to subject him to it.

In the same tour Ruto announced a KSh70 billion cement and clinker factory to be launched at Ngaaie in Mwingi North by the Devki Group, a project expected to create 4,000 jobs and boost local trade.

He urged young people to seek employment and business opportunities arising from the new factory and warned “shylocks, brokers and those extorting investors for bribes” that their days were over, pledging government support for investors.

Ruto also inaugurated the construction of student hostels at Tseikuru National Polytechnic in Kora, Mwingi North, a KSh145 million project that will provide accommodation for 340 students, with plans for an additional block and ten new classrooms.