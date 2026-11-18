President William Ruto met elected leaders from Nyandarua County at State House in Nairobi on Wednesday November 18, 2026 and renewed his commitment to accelerate the completion of major development projects in Ol Kalou after the United Democratic Alliance suffered a heavy defeat in the constituency’s parliamentary by-election.

In a statement after the meeting the President said the discussions focused on the impact of government policies on agricultural production and farmers’ incomes and that they reviewed progress on roads, modern markets, student hostels, affordable housing, a stadium and the proposed university in Ol Kalou, adding “We committed to accelerate completion of these projects and programmes to improve livelihoods of Nyandarua residents.”

The by-election result announced by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission showed Democracy for the Citizens Party candidate Sammy Kamau Waweru winning with 35,440 votes against United Democratic Alliance candidate Samuel Muchina Nyagah’s 5,450 votes, a margin of 29,990 votes, marking a major setback for the ruling party.

Among the projects highlighted was the proposed Nyandarua University, whose first phase was launched in June 2026 at Kapten at a cost of KSh1.3 billion. The university is being built on 91 acres and will include 20 university classrooms, 30 classrooms for Salient Secondary School and a hostel with capacity for 1,300 students, aiming to reduce the need for county students to travel to neighbouring counties for higher education.

The President also referenced the Ol Kalou Stadium, road construction, rural electrification, water connections, affordable housing, irrigation and agricultural programmes, noting that the Kenya Defence Forces have been supervising key infrastructure works such as the stadium and the expansion of JM Kariuki Memorial Hospital.

Former Cabinet Secretary Moses Kuria, who coordinated UDA development activities in Ol Kalou, told the newly elected MP that all ongoing projects – including the university, road works, electrification, water, housing, irrigation and agricultural programmes – would continue regardless of the election outcome.

The meeting forms part of a series of State House consultations with political leaders as parties position themselves ahead of the 2027 General Election.