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President William Ruto Remarks on KMPDU Secretary Davji Atellah’s Lang’ata MP Bid

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President William Ruto Remarks on KMPDU Secretary Davji Atellah’s Lang’ata MP Bid

President William Ruto on Friday, November 13, made a light-hearted comment about Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) Secretary General Davji Atellah during a meeting at State House, Nairobi.

The gathering brought together Nairobi leaders and delegates from the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) as part of the broad-based government’s engagements ahead of the 2027 General Election.

While acknowledging several figures eyeing elective positions, Ruto singled out Atellah, saying “Tuko na daktari Atellah, yule wa KMPDU, mtu noma sana huyu mtu,” which prompted laughter and a request for applause.

Atellah, who announced in September his intention to contest the Lang’ata parliamentary seat on an ODM ticket, seeks to succeed incumbent MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o.

In outlining his campaign, Atellah said he will prioritise healthcare, education and greater public participation in development planning, including involvement of residents in National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) decisions.

He warned that development programmes may fall short if communities are excluded from deciding project priorities.

The incumbent Jalang’o has indicated interest in contesting the Nairobi senatorial seat, potentially opening the Lang’ata contest.

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