President William Ruto said the opposition is preparing to blame the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) for a loss in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking at Bokoli market in Webuye West Constituency, Bungoma County, he warned that attacks on the IEBC are attempts to find a scapegoat and that votes belong to the people.

He added that the opposition has not yet selected a candidate or presented an agenda and urged them to face him directly rather than targeting the commission.

Ruto also criticised a recent walkout by opposition leaders from a meeting with the IEBC, calling it disrespectful and a sign of sensed defeat.

He said the opposition’s only agenda appears to be “Kasongo must go” and that they lack a development mission.

The president launched a 17.3km Matisi-Bokoli-Milani-Teremi road project worth KSh1.2 billion, part of a KSh21 billion road investment in Bungoma County.

He also laid the foundation stone for the Bokoli Modern Market, designed for 200 traders, and noted a KSh1.8 billion allocation for 17 modern markets across the county under a nationwide plan for 600 markets.

Additional investments announced included KSh3 billion for hostels with 6,000 beds, KSh1.8 billion to connect 25,000 households to electricity, and KSh5.3 billion already paid to hospitals through the Social Health Authority, which has 930,000 registered residents in the county.

In the sugar sector, Ruto said KSh1.2 billion will be paid to sugar farmers as a first-time bonus.

He handed over the Naitiri Modern Market to a Mama Mboga in Tongaren Constituency and launched construction of the 9.5km Mfupi-Mukuyuni-Naitiri road, a KSh600 million project.

In Busia County, at Segero in Nambale Constituency, he inaugurated tarmacking of 55km of roads at a cost of KSh3.3 billion and announced a KSh15 billion programme to build 150km of new roads.

He flagged off a Last Mile Electricity Connectivity Project to link 15,500 households at a cost of KSh1.3 billion, and noted a KSh1 billion stadium project slated for completion in six months.

He reported that 465,000 Busia residents have registered with the Social Health Authority.

Ruto accused former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua of inciting violence and warned he would flee to a house he has bought in Texas, United States.

Present at the events were Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula, Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Governors Peter Otuoma and Kenneth Lusaka.

Wetang’ula said the revival of Nzoia Sugar Company, supported by a KSh474 million salary arrears payment, has stabilised the factory and that a KSh1.2 billion bonus for sugarcane farmers is imminent.

Oparanya urged residents to unite behind Ruto ahead of the 2027 election, while Mudavadi highlighted the completion of 1,000km of roads in the region during the first term.

COTU Secretary-General Francis Atwoli praised Ruto’s leadership and called on the Luhya community to reject divisive politics.

Lusaka praised government measures such as reduced fertilizer prices and subsidised seeds for boosting agriculture in Western Kenya.

Additional remarks included Oparanya and Mudavadi blaming retired president Uhuru Kenyatta for undermining the administration, and Atwoli urging support for Ruto’s second-term bid.