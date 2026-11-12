President William Ruto to Deliver State of the Nation Address on November 19

President William Ruto will address a special joint sitting of Parliament in Nairobi to deliver his State of the Nation Address.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula told Members of Parliament that the President intends to speak on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 2:30 p.m. in the National Assembly Main Chamber, and that the notification has been published in the Kenya Gazette and follows Standing Order 222.

Capital FM Kenya reported that the date of the address has been moved forward to Wednesday, November 18, 2026, without giving a reason.

Senate Speaker Amason Kingi also formally notified lawmakers of the joint sitting, bringing together members of both Houses.

Wetang’ula said the President’s intention complies with Article 132 of the Constitution, which obliges the Head of State to address Parliament annually and to report on measures taken to realise national values and principles of governance.

He reminded legislators that Article 132(1)(b) and (c) require the President to report on national values and that Article 10 requires publication of measures undertaken and progress achieved.

Wetang’ula highlighted that the President must submit a report on the state of national security under Article 247, while Capital FM Kenya cited Article 240 as the constitutional basis for the security report.

The President is expected to present three statutory reports covering national security, progress on Kenya’s international obligations and implementation of national values and principles of governance.

Uzalendo News noted that the address will be Ruto’s final State of the Nation Address before the August 2027 General Election and that lawmakers will watch how the President accounts for the rollout of the Social Health Authority and Affordable Housing programmes.

The report also mentioned heightened political tension, with sharp exchanges between the President and opposition leaders over taxation, youth unemployment and governance.

Parliamentary clerks have begun logistical and security preparations for the high-profile sitting.