President William Ruto Warns Rigathi Gachagua Over Attacks on Young Leaders

President William Ruto told former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to stop targeting young politicians, naming Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro among those he said were being attacked, while speaking on a development tour in Kisii.

Ruto listed several youthful figures he said were facing attacks, including Kikuyu MP Kimani Ichung’wah, National Assembly Majority Whip Sylvanus Osoro, Kitutu Chache North MP Japheth Nyakundi Mokaya who is also UDA National Treasurer, Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot and other emerging leaders.

He added that he, Gachagua and Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka would leave active politics in 2032 to give younger politicians a chance to lead the country.

The president defended his administration’s youth-empowerment agenda, citing the creation of 1.1 million jobs under the Affordable Housing Programme, 680,000 Kenyans securing overseas employment, 350,000 earning through digital jobs, 130,000 youths receiving KSh50,000 each under the NYOTA programme and 600,000 youths beginning business training, with a plan to offer 50,000 graduates internships with stipends from January 2027.

Ruto’s comments came as Gachagua has repeatedly accused Nyoro of being a mole and has clashed with other politicians over remarks about Gusii leaders; Ruto likened Gachagua to the biblical King Herod for allegedly intimidating younger politicians.