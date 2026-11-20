Principal Secretary for Internal Security and National Administration Raymond Omollo told a gathering of Kenya Youth Transition Initiative (KYTI) coordinators in Nyakach, Kisumu County, that more than 114,000 adults in the Nyanza region have obtained national identity cards in the last two months.

He attributed the surge to KYTI’s community outreach and the recent removal of the KSh1,000 fee for first-time registration and replacement of lost cards, noting that the initiative helped reach first-time applicants ranging from newly turned 18-year-olds to residents over 70.

Omollo stressed that an identity document is essential for accessing services such as the Social Health Authority, college enrolment, bank accounts, business registration and government programmes, and urged anyone with an ID to enrol as a voter through the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission’s continuous voter registration and the planned mass registration next year.

He highlighted the National Youth Opportunities Towards Advancement (NYOTA) programme, stating that over 133,000 young Kenyans nationwide have received business support and that more than 300,000 have signed up for NYOTA’s Access to Government Procurement Opportunities (AGPO) scheme, which aims to register 600,000 youths for training, contract competition and financing.

The principal secretary also encouraged young people to pursue further study, urging those with a high-school certificate to obtain a diploma, diploma holders to seek a degree and degree holders to consider a master’s, and called on them to apply for recruitment in the Kenya Defence Forces and the National Police Service where certificates of good conduct have been streamlined.

He warned against drug and alcohol misuse and criminal activity, appealed for mentorship of school-going children during the holiday break, and asked KYTI members to help prevent teenage pregnancies and support a return to school in January.

Omollo said KYTI now has more than 8,000 members across Siaya, Kisumu, Homa Bay and Migori counties as it enters its fourth year, and he praised the network’s role in advancing President William Ruto’s development agenda. He was accompanied by Kisumu County Commissioner Ronald Mwiwawi, KYTI Chairman Salmon Oyieko and several Members of County Assembly, including Kelvin Oraro, Oiko Pete, Millicent Muya, Tom Onditi, Adonija Odari and Otuom Polo.