Professor Ndetei Claims Ex-Wife and Son Threatened to Make Him ‘Chokora’

In testimony before the Milimani High Court, Professor David Ndetei said his ex-wife Rose Mbithe Mulwa and their son Chris Mulwa threatened to turn him into a “chokora”, a claim he linked to his stance against granting them bail in the murder case concerning his late wife.

He appeared before Justice Alexander Muteti on Wednesday, October 21, 2026, and said the alleged threats have caused him to fear for his life.

When questioned about reporting the intimidation, Ndetei replied that he visited Mlolongo Police Station but that officers refused to document his statement.

The session also addressed his view on bail for his daughter, advocate Angela Mulwa, one of the accused, with Ndetei noting her achievement of the second-best national rank in the Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education examinations.

Nevertheless, he reiterated his opposition to her release, stating, “I do oppose Angela being released on bail, though she is a good girl academically”.

He further asserted that he holds no bitterness toward his children and has publicly announced that he has forgiven them, while maintaining that forgiveness does not change his bail position.

Defence counsel Joel Mbaluka, representing Rose Mbithe Mulwa and Chris Mulwa, cross-examined Ndetei regarding his affidavit that opposes bail for the first three accused persons.

The accused continue to request bail as the murder proceedings against Rose Mbithe Mulwa, Chris Mulwa and Angela Mulwa move forward, with the allegations remaining subject to the court’s determination.