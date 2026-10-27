Raila Odinga Junior Visits Recovering ODM Leader Oburu Odinga

On Tuesday, October 27, 2026, Kibra parliamentary aspirant Raila Odinga Junior visited Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Oburu Odinga at the latter’s Nairobi home as the Siaya Senator continued his recovery after discharge from Nairobi Hospital.

Junior shared a photograph of the two together on his official X account and added the brief caption “God is good,” without providing further details about Oburu’s health condition or the discussion held during the meeting.

Oburu, who turned 83 on October 15, had been admitted to Nairobi Hospital on October 4 and was discharged on October 19, after which doctors advised him to rest under medical supervision before resuming normal public engagements.

In a statement made on his birthday, Oburu said he had been sick like any other Kenyan, criticised the circulation of unverified reports about his condition, and thanked his spouses Ann and Judith, his domestic staff, and the team at Pawaa Centre for their support during his recovery.

The visit followed that of ODM deputy party leader and Kisii Governor Simba Arati, who met Oburu at his residence on October 22 and posted photographs with the message “Chama iko Imara” to reassure party supporters.

Oburu assumed ODM leadership after the death of his younger brother, former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, in October 2025 and is steering the party through a period of transition ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Junior’s meeting with Oburu comes as he seeks the Kibra parliamentary seat in 2027, having received public backing from his mother Ida Odinga and from several ODM grassroots leaders in the constituency, and he has urged party members to resolve internal disagreements through dialogue.

Within the Odinga family, Junior and Jaoko Oburu have expressed support for President William Ruto’s re-election, while Winnie Odinga has been linked to the Linda Mwananchi faction; Junior did not comment on ODM’s direction during his visit.