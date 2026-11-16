Rangwe Police Probe Death of KCSE Student After Lab Ethanol Ingestion

An 18-year-old Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate died after allegedly drinking ethanol from his school laboratory in Rangwe, Homa Bay County.

John Otieno Okinyi, a student at St Stephine Angi'ro Senior School, was cleaning the laboratory on Saturday, a day after a biology practical exam, when he reportedly consumed the reagent.

He was taken to Termary Hospital in Rangwe, received treatment and was discharged the same day, but his condition deteriorated on Monday morning, prompting a return to the hospital where he died while receiving care.

Rangwe Sub-County Police Commander Magdalene Chebet confirmed that an investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the ethanol consumption and the cause of death, pending a post-mortem report.

Chebet urged the school community and the bereaved family to remain calm while the investigation proceeds, and the body was transferred to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.