Monday, 16 November 2026
Opinion Newsletters Tips & sources
Kenyan Digest
Home · General News

Rangwe Police Probe Death of KCSE Student After Lab Ethanol Ingestion

1 min read
Published
Rangwe Police Probe Death of KCSE Student After Lab Ethanol Ingestion

An 18-year-old Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) candidate died after allegedly drinking ethanol from his school laboratory in Rangwe, Homa Bay County.

John Otieno Okinyi, a student at St Stephine Angi'ro Senior School, was cleaning the laboratory on Saturday, a day after a biology practical exam, when he reportedly consumed the reagent.

He was taken to Termary Hospital in Rangwe, received treatment and was discharged the same day, but his condition deteriorated on Monday morning, prompting a return to the hospital where he died while receiving care.

Rangwe Sub-County Police Commander Magdalene Chebet confirmed that an investigation has been opened to determine the circumstances of the ethanol consumption and the cause of death, pending a post-mortem report.

Chebet urged the school community and the bereaved family to remain calm while the investigation proceeds, and the body was transferred to the Homa Bay County Teaching and Referral Hospital mortuary.

Related reporting

More General News →
Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Sets Guidelines for KCSE Marking in Final Week
General News

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba Sets Guidelines for KCSE Marking in Final Week
High Court Questions ODPC Power to Award Compensation, Sets Aside KSh1.25m Award
General News

High Court Questions ODPC Power to Award Compensation, Sets Aside KSh1.25m Award
KeNHA Schedules Nine-Hour Closure of Eldoret Bypass for Turbo Pedal Cycling
General News

KeNHA Schedules Nine-Hour Closure of Eldoret Bypass for Turbo Pedal Cycling
KNEC Supervisor Julius Ndurya Attacked After Rejecting KSh50,000 Bribe
General News

KNEC Supervisor Julius Ndurya Attacked After Rejecting KSh50,000 Bribe