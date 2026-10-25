Registrar of Companies Announces Dissolution of 63 Firms and Intended Strike-Off of 62 Others

On Sunday October 25, 2026 the Kenyan government published Gazette notices confirming the dissolution of 63 companies and proposing the removal of a further 62 firms from the Register of Companies.

Gazette Notice No. 16881 listed the 63 companies whose names have been struck off, while Gazette Notice No. 16879 separately confirmed the dissolution of Kingsway Industrial Park Limited (registration number CPR/2011/44366).

The Registrar of Companies said the action is taken under Section 897(3) of the Companies Act, Cap. 486, and that the names will be removed from the register three months after the notice’s publication, inviting any person to show cause why the companies should not be struck off.

The dissolved firms include Africode IT Solutions Limited, Amadi Tech Systems Limited, Ayana Healthcare Limited, County Parks Development Limited, Gourmet Coffee Limited, Mango Academy Limited, Noble Properties Limited, North Coast Media House Limited and several others across technology, healthcare, education, property, construction, energy, agriculture, media and retail sectors.

Gazette Notice No. 16880 announced the intended strike-off of 62 additional companies, naming entities such as Afri Gift Centre Limited, Aijalon Investments Limited, Al-Ihsan Property Development and Mining Limited, Also Mobility (Kenya) Limited, Apergy Energy (Kenya) Limited, Baharini Homes Real Estate Limited and a series of firms with the Grevillea name.

The Registrar reiterated that the three-month period provides interested parties the opportunity to object, and that the notice was signed by Deputy Registrar of Companies Hiram Gachugi.

The notices do not disclose the specific reasons for the confirmed dissolutions or the proposed removals, and they do not indicate any unlawful activity by the affected businesses.

Creditors, customers and other stakeholders are advised to consult the Registrar of Companies to determine the implications of the strikes for their interests.