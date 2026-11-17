On Tuesday November 17, 2026 three sitting Members of Parliament left President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) and joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) at his Wamunyoro residence in Nyeri County.

The legislators are Gatundu South MP GG Kagombe, Laikipa West MP Wachira Karani and Nyeri Woman Representative Rahab Mukami.

Gachagua said DCP’s parliamentary membership had risen from 19 to 25 and announced that the party’s recruitment “transfer window” would remain open until December 31, 2026.

He added that he expects DCP to reach 60 MPs by next year and described the defections as “a defining moment for Mt Kenya politics” and “the party of the moment and the future”.

Gachagua invited any leader who wishes to join to do so “unconditionally” and reiterated the slogan “the future is green, green is wealth”.

The three lawmakers have not yet filed formal resignation letters with the Registrar of Political Parties or the Speaker, but are expected to do so after February 10, 2027, a date after which resignations will not trigger by-elections under Kenyan electoral law.

The latest defections follow earlier moves that saw Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba join DCP on November 13 and the entire Nyeri County Assembly switch from UDA to DCP earlier that month, as part of Gachagua’s broader effort to consolidate support in the Mt Kenya region ahead of the 2027 General Election.