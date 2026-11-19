On Thursday, November 19, 2026, opposition leaders headed by Democracy for Citizens Party (DCP) chairman Rigathi Gachagua left a consultative session with the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) in Nairobi, saying the agenda omitted matters raised by Kenyans.

Gachagua told the gathering that the commission had not responded to letters sent on February 12, May 10 and June 24, 2026 – the latter drafted by former Attorney General Justin Muturi on behalf of the United Opposition – despite a courtesy call on January 28, 2026 in which both sides agreed to set up technical teams for electoral-reform talks.

He added that the opposition had examined the programme for the Thursday meeting and found that several public concerns were missing, prompting his statement, “Since our meeting in January, you have never called us for a meeting; this is the first time. We have looked at the programme and we have many issues given to us by Kenyans and they are not in the agenda. We feel like any discussions that do not include those issues would not be meaningful and would not be useful to the country.”

To address the stalemate, Gachagua said the opposition had formed a team led by retired Chief Justice David Maraga to work with the commission and draft an agenda that reflects the people’s priorities, and he asked that the team be allowed to engage the IEBC before a further meeting, possibly as early as the following week.

National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah and Embu Governor Cecily Mbarire criticised the walkout, questioning why supporters were mobilised and why separate technical teams were being created instead of a collective presentation of party concerns.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon expressed regret over the departure, noting that the session offered political parties an opportunity to learn about the commission’s preparations and ongoing work.

Kisii Governor Simba Arati, who spoke after the walkout, described the departing leaders as “cowards”, urged the commission to continue with its agenda, and downplayed the number of participants who left, saying only a few had exited.

The opposition’s proposals that were not taken up included cleaning the voter register, abolishing the national presidential tallying centre at Bomas, piloting electronic voting for Kenyans abroad and livestreaming voting and counting.

Supporters of the opposition were heard chanting “One Term” as they exited the venue, a chant interpreted as a challenge to President William Ruto’s re-election bid.