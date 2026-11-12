Rigathi Gachagua Named Most Responsible for Opposition Divisions in TIFA Poll

A TIFA Research poll released in November 2026 found that 43 percent of opposition supporters identified former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, leader of the Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP), as the figure most responsible for disagreements among opposition leaders, outpacing all other politicians.

The survey was carried out between October 26 and November 5, 2026 through face-to-face household interviews in Kiswahili and English, covering a nationally representative sample of 2,036 Kenyan adults aged 18 and over from all 47 counties and nine geographical zones, with a margin of error of plus or minus 2.16 percent.

Respondents also named President William Ruto and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) government as responsible for the divisions, accounting for 15 percent of the attributions. Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna received 7 percent, Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka 6 percent, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino each 4 percent, while former President Uhuru Kenyatta, Siaya Governor James Orengo and Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro each attracted 2 percent. Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya was mentioned by 1 percent of those surveyed.

Despite the perceived infighting, 57 percent of opposition supporters said it was very likely that the opposition factions would unite before the 2027 general election, with a further 22 percent considering unity somewhat likely. Only 8 percent thought unity was not very likely and 7 percent said it was not likely at all, while 6 percent gave no opinion. On the preferred timing for announcing a joint presidential candidate and running mate, 45 percent favoured a window between January and March 2027, 35 percent wanted an announcement before the end of 2026, 16 percent preferred April to June 2027 and 3 percent were undecided.

The poll also recorded a decline in support for the DCP, which fell from 16 percent in May to 9 percent, and for the Jubilee Party, which dropped from 10 percent to 4 percent over the same period.

TIFA Research and Consulting funded and conducted the poll, describing it as the third national survey of 2026 that examines public attitudes toward the political environment ahead of the August 2027 election.