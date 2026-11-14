Rigathi Gachagua’s Sister’s Burial Draws Opposition Leaders Ahead of 2027 Election

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua held the burial of his elder sister, Eunice Nyangari Gachagua, on Saturday November 14, 2026 in Narumoru, Kieni Constituency, Nyeri County.

Gachagua had announced her death on November 6, saying she died in Naro Moru at age 77 and described her as the family’s mother figure after their mother’s death seven years earlier.

The funeral was attended by a cross-party opposition delegation that included Wiper Patriotic Front leader Kalonzo Musyoka, Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna of the Linda Mwananchi movement, former Chief Justice David Maraga, Siaya Governor James Orengo, Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga, Democratic Action Party-Kenya leader Eugene Wamalwa and former Starehe MP Maina Kamanda.

Their presence came as opposition parties intensify consultations on forming a united front for the August 2027 General Election.

Earlier in the week, Sifuna visited Gachagua at his Karen home, while Kalonzo Musyoka and Jubilee Party leader Fred Matiang’i made separate condolence calls, underscoring the solidarity shown to the bereaved family.

Former President Uhuru Kenyatta has recently called on opposition principals to set aside differences and agree on a common presidential candidate to challenge President William Ruto in 2027, a plea he voiced during a requiem mass on November 11.

The gathering therefore highlighted both personal support for Gachagua and the broader political momentum toward possible cooperation among Kenya’s opposition ahead of the next election.