Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba Leaves UDA Ahead of 2027 Election

Runyenjes MP Eric Muchangi Karemba announced he will not contest the 2027 parliamentary election on President William Ruto’s United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket, adding to a series of defections from the ruling party in the Mt Kenya region.

Speaking to residents in Gikuuri, Runyenjes, on Sunday, Karemba said, “It is good that I inform you that the time has come for me to look for a party. I know there are many parties. What I know is that next year, I will not contest on the UDA ticket.”

He added that he will spend the next two months consulting his constituents and leaders of different parties before announcing the political vehicle he will use to vie for the Runyenjes seat in 2027, stating, “In less than two months, I will have spoken to my people and leaders of different parties. I will have announced the party I will use to vie for the Runyenjes parliamentary seat in 2027.”

A source familiar with the discussions indicated Karemba is expected to defect to the People’s Party of Kenya (PPK), the outfit associated with Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro.

Karemba was first elected to the National Assembly in 2017 on a Jubilee Party ticket and won a second term in 2022 on a UDA ticket; he currently chairs the Public Petitions Committee and previously chaired the Labour Committee.

He is recognised as the first member of the Akorino community to serve in Parliament and is noted for his distinctive white headgear.

The move follows other Mt Kenya leaders leaving UDA, including Kieni MP Njoroge Wainaina, who on October 17, 2026 announced his shift to the Ufanisi Kenya Party.

Murang’a Governor Irungu Kang’ata and Nyandarua Governor Kiarie Badilisha have joined former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP).

Githunguri MP Gathoni Wamuchomba and Gatundu South MP Gabriel Kagombe have also quit UDA, while Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has aligned himself with the People’s Party of Kenya.

Nakuru Senator Tabitha Karanja plans to contest the Nakuru governorship on a DCP ticket and Kiambu Governor Kimani Wamatangi has indicated he will not seek re-election on a UDA ticket.

The defections highlight fluid political alignments in a region that was central to Ruto’s 2022 victory and reflect tensions between the president and former deputy president.

Karemba’s earlier support for the Finance Bill 2024 drew criticism from Embu residents who rejected the UDA wheelbarrow symbol.