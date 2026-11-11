Senate Speaker Adjourns Session as Seven Cabinet Secretaries Turned Away Over Lack of Quorum

The Senate was forced to adjourn on Wednesday after senators failed to meet the constitutional quorum, leaving seven cabinet secretaries unable to answer parliamentary questions.

Speaker Amason Kingi announced the adjournment, stating “Honourable senators, there being no quorum having rung the bell pursuant to standing order 40(2), the senate stands adjourned until later today at 2.30pm.”

With only 15 of the 67 members required to transact business, the House could not proceed and the quorum bell was rung for ten minutes without success.

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi, Defence Cabinet Secretary Soipan Tuya, Cooperatives and MSME Development Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya and Lands Cabinet Secretary Alice Wahome were scheduled to respond to concerns ranging from stalled development projects and inadequate urban infrastructure to business losses during demonstrations and space debris that landed in Makueni County.

The previous Wednesday saw the same outcome when Environment Cabinet Secretary Deborah Barasa, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and Roads Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir were due to explain the proposed allocation of 427 acres of Nyatike Forest Block in Migori County for gold exploration, address drought-mitigation and relief-funding accountability, and account for stalled road projects across several counties.

Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot disclosed that the chamber is grappling with 63 bills, 30 motions, 18 petitions and 578 statements – a total of 689 pending matters – including the Public Participation Bill, the Referendum Bill and the Cooperatives Bill, which he said should be concluded before the December recess.

Committee attendance problems were highlighted when the Senate Public Accounts Committee could not raise quorum for Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja’s appearance, forcing the governor to wait nearly two hours.

In a communication last Tuesday, Kingi warned that the remaining period was a critical window before the December-January recess, saying “This will be the last segment of the Senate Calendar (Regular Sessions of the Senate, 2026). It will be a short one before the Senate undertakes the December to January recess.”

He later urged lawmakers to “redouble our collective efforts in a bid to conclude the business of the Senate by the close of the session in December 2026,” after senators returned from a four-week recess and attendance remained low despite the warning.