Senator Edwin Sifuna Cites Serbia and Brazil Wins as Hope for 2027 Election

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna said recent elections in Serbia and Brazil give him optimism for Kenya’s 2027 General Election, where he intends to challenge President William Ruto.

On X, Sifuna wrote that those who claim no miracles can happen in elections should look at Serbia and Brazil, adding that Kenya prays to the same God and hopes for a similar outcome.

He unveiled The Equitable Party (TEP) on October 4 as his vehicle for the presidential contest and has been mobilising supporters through the Linda Mwananchi movement.

Sifuna highlighted the Serbian parliamentary election in which a student-backed opposition list won 52.7 percent of the vote, securing 140 seats and prompting President Aleksandar Vučić to concede defeat to the alliance that had led the country for twelve years.

The Serbian protests began after a railway-station canopy collapse in Novi Sad in November 2024, which sparked anti-government demonstrations over alleged corruption and negligence.

He also referred to Brazil’s 2026 presidential run-off in which President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva defeated right-wing challenger Flávio Bolsonaro with 51.79 percent of the vote against 48.21 percent, after trailing in the first round where Bolsonaro led 47 percent to Lula’s 45 percent.

Brazil’s electoral authority noted the run-off recorded the largest decline in abstention since 1989, and the victory gave Lula his fourth presidential term, having previously served 2003-2010 and returned to office in January 2023.

Sifuna, who fell out with the Orange Democratic Movement where he was secretary-general, said he would not reject a presidential bid if supporters decide he is the right candidate and that consultations with his base would guide his decision.

He said building a united opposition will require cooperation with leaders such as Wiper Party head Kalonzo Musyoka and former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Throughout September and October he intensified rallies and engagements across Kenya under the Linda Mwananchi banner, positioning himself among opposition figures seeking a change of government.