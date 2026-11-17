On Monday November 16, 2026 the High Court declined to grant interim orders sought by petitioners challenging the implementation of resolutions passed at the National Delegates Conference on November 13, thereby clearing the way for The Equitable Party to rebrand as the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna announced the decision, saying the case brought by President William Ruto’s allies to block the Office of the Registrar of Political Parties from implementing the conference decisions had collapsed and that the movement would proceed with its plans.

The Equitable Party was launched on October 4, 2026 at the Serena Hotel in Nairobi with Sifuna named as its leader, and its National Executive Committee resolved on October 8 to change the party’s name to the Linda Mwananchi Movement.

Delegates at the National Delegates Conference held on November 13 in Nairobi approved the transformation, adopting new party colours, symbol, headquarters, amendments to the constitution, new nomination and election rules and a proposal to pursue coalition-building ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Two party members, Paul Kiragu Gachoka and Pamela Achieng Simwata, applied to the Political Parties Disputes Tribunal to stop the conference, arguing the process breached the party constitution; the tribunal dismissed their application on November 12 but ordered a full hearing on the substantive complaint.

On November 16 party member Emmanuel Willyngtone Khamala filed an urgent application to the tribunal through lawyer Danstan Omari, seeking to suspend the implementation of the conference resolutions on the basis that the name change and leadership appointments were made without adequate consultation of registered members.

Khamala’s affidavit traced the dispute to the party’s launch on October 4, the October 8 name-change resolution, and a October 30 unveiling of a leadership list that he said was not vetted, noting letters sent on October 28 and November 6 requesting clarification and his withdrawal of an earlier application dismissed on November 12.

The High Court hearing centred on the petitioner’s argument that implementing the resolutions before the court’s determination would undermine the proceedings and potentially render the petition moot; the court’s refusal to issue the orders left the rebrand unblocked.

In his statement Sifuna accused President Ruto of trying to frustrate the process, declared “full steam ahead”, praised his “overworked legal team” and warned that any hurdles would be surmounted.