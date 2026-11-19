Senator Edwin Sifuna of the Linda Mwananchi Movement said the TIFA Research opinion poll that placed him level with President William Ruto at 31 percent each was not credible, insisting Ruto’s support cannot exceed ten percent nationally.

He made the comments in a radio interview on Thursday November 19, 2026, challenging pollsters to explain how they arrived at the figures.

“Utafiti wowo ambao unampa William Ruto support zaidi ya asilimia kumi si utafiti wa kweli. Utafiti wowote ambao unamweka mheshimiwa William Ruto juu ya asilimia kumi Kenya nzima, huo si utafiti ambao tunaweza kuuzungumzia kama utafiti wa kweli,” Sifuna said.

“Any poll that places President William Ruto’s support above 10 percent across the country is not one that we can consider a genuine poll,” he added.

He also asked, “Where has he gotten that popularity from? Those of us moving around the country are being told he lied to them by making false promises.”

“When he got into that office, he took power as though he was now the boss of the people, forgetting that the people are his bosses,” Sifuna said, linking the President’s alleged loss of support to the June 2024 protests against the Finance Bill.

TIFA Research released the survey on Thursday November 12, 2026, showing both Sifuna and Ruto at 31 percent support as the most preferred candidates for the 2027 presidential election.

The poll placed former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua at four percent, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka at nine percent, former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i at five percent, and recorded a combined 19 percent for other opposition and potential candidates.

TIFA cautioned that the 19 percent for other opposition figures could not automatically be transferred to any single candidate because of internal competition and the incumbent’s advantages.

Sifuna, who is seeking the United Opposition’s flagbearer position, said the government’s handling of the Finance Bill and its failure to listen to public concerns had driven the 2024 demonstrations that forced the bill’s withdrawal.