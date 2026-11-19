Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna defended his role in the Linda Mwananchi Movement during an interview with Radio Citizen on Thursday, holding a Bible as he swore his account of the party’s formation was truthful, after Embakasi East MP Babu Owino accused him of betrayal.

Sifuna said the founding members of the movement – including Saboti MP Caleb Amisi, Suba South MP Caroli Omondi, Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, Vihiga Senator Godfrey Osotsi, Babu Owino and himself – had agreed to join The Equitable Party (TEP), later rebranded as the Linda Mwananchi Movement, and had settled on him as both party leader and presidential candidate before any leadership disputes arose.

He explained that the group, initially drawn from different political parties, formed a sub-committee that included lawyers to examine the registration status of available parties, and that obstacles emerged when Natembeya proposed the United Democratic Party (UDP), prompting the decision to adopt TEP as the common vehicle.

Babu Owino gave a contrasting account in a recorded interview on Friday, November 13, saying the original arrangement was for Sifuna to be the presidential candidate while Babu would serve as party leader, and that the agreement later changed without his knowledge, leaving him concerned that a presidential candidate who becomes commander-in-chief would diminish the party leader’s influence.

Sifuna disputed Babu’s version, questioning why colleagues would trust him with the country’s highest office but not with party leadership, and cited the departure of several leaders – Omondi, former Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza and Mavoko MP Patrick Makau, who had been elected on a Wiper ticket – as evidence that the collective agreement had been implemented.

He also noted that the movement’s rebranding to the Linda Mwananchi Movement has faced legal challenges, while Babu has pledged allegiance to The Mwananchi Party for his Nairobi gubernatorial bid in 2027, Siaya Governor James Orengo has launched the Liberal Democratic Party and intends to run for re-election, and Caleb Amisi has formed the People’s Renaissance Movement after criticizing Linda Mwananchi’s direction.

Sifuna urged his fellow leaders to allow him to concentrate on building the party, reminding them that the hope placed in Linda Mwananchi by Kenyans does not permit side shows, and he challenged any critic to explain on the Bible how he had wronged them, after the group reportedly held more than 100 meetings to persuade members to operate under a single political outfit.