Senator Gataya Calls for Answers on Pension Delays

Senator Mwenda Gataya of Tharaka Nithi has asked the Senate Standing Committee on Labour and Social Welfare to explain the continued postponement of pension payments to retired public servants nationwide.

A parliamentary statement issued on Friday, November 13, 2026 recorded that the senator raised the issue after observing that thousands of former employees are still awaiting their benefits, creating severe financial strain.

Gataya warned that the backlog forces many elderly pensioners to struggle with basic living costs and health care, noting that some have died before receiving their entitlements while others suffer ongoing financial, emotional and mental strain.

He demanded that the committee disclose the count of affected retirees, the total amount of unpaid liabilities, and a schedule for clearing the arrears, together with details of budget allocations, disbursements and outstanding obligations for the 2023/2024 financial year to date.

The senator also sought information on steps being taken to protect vulnerable pensioners, including persons with disabilities and those with chronic or terminal illnesses, and asked for an outline of any administrative reforms intended to improve pension management and avoid future delays.

The committee is expected to provide a response covering these matters, according to the parliamentary release.