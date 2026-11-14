Senior Resident Magistrate Joy Mutimba Sentences Kwale Man to 15 Years for Dowry-Related Machete Attack

Senior Resident Magistrate Joy Mutimba at the Kwale Law Courts imposed a fifteen-year prison sentence on 35-year-old Leli Ngao after a conviction for grievous harm stemming from a machete assault on his wife.

The incident occurred on April 28, 2024 in Nyango Village, Kinango Sub-County, shortly after the couple attended a church service. Following the service Milongo Piru went to collect water from a neighbour’s house while Ngao, who was holding their 19-month-old child, followed and called her outside to talk.

During the exchange Ngao reportedly told Piru he could not meet the dowry required to take her home and said he would rather kill her. He then produced a concealed panga and struck her twice on the left hand; as she attempted to flee she dropped the child, sustained additional cuts on her right palm while trying to block the weapon, and received a wound to the head.

Piru’s mother and several church members responded to her cries and rushed her to hospital, where she remained for two weeks receiving treatment for the injuries. Ngao fled into the wilderness and stayed at large until January 18, 2025, when police rescued him from an angry mob and transferred him to Kilubasi Police Post, where he was wanted in connection with the attack.

The prosecution was led by Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Collins Orwa and Prosecution Counsel Angela Asiago, who called five witnesses. Magistrate Mutimba described the witnesses as credible and consistent, finding that their evidence established the charge of grievous harm under Section 234 of the Penal Code.

In delivering the sentence the magistrate highlighted the seriousness of the injuries, the use of a dangerous weapon and the fact that the victim was the accused’s spouse, stating that the punishment should reflect the gravity of domestic violence and deter similar offences.