Speaker Wetang'ula Says Kenya Not Ready for Inexperienced President

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula warned that Kenya is not prepared to elect a president lacking political experience while addressing a women’s empowerment drive in Hamisi Constituency, Vihiga County.

He pointed to former presidents Jomo Kenyatta, Daniel arap Moi, Mwai Kibaki, Uhuru Kenyatta and current President William Ruto as leaders who gained valuable political experience before assuming the highest office, urging first-time MPs aspiring to the presidency to learn from that history.

Wetang'ula dismissed Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s presidential ambitions, describing him as “too green” and stating there is “no miracle” for a first-time senator to become president.

He called on Vihiga residents to support President Ruto’s re-election bid, linking the support to planned development projects such as the upgrade of the Eldoret-Kapsabet-Chavakali road, extension of the Standard Gauge Railway to Busia through Vihiga, construction of Kidundu Stadium and improvements to markets and roads.

The speaker highlighted that about 250,000 Vihiga residents who hold national identity cards have not registered to vote, urging political leaders to mobilise eligible citizens ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Wetang'ula appealed for tolerance during the campaign period, urging leaders to emulate the late former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s reconciliatory approach and to keep political rivalry from undermining national unity.

He indicated his own political timeline, saying he intends to contest the presidency after President Ruto’s retirement in 2032, citing his accumulated experience.

Five MPs led by Navakholo MP Emmanuel Wangwe criticised Sifuna’s allies for visiting former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua to apologise for their role in his impeachment, stating “as MPs, we did the right thing to impeach Gachagua because his actions were becoming a threat to national unity and cohesion, and we have no apology to make to anybody.”