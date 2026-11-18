The State Department for Children Services issued a statement on November 17 urging charities, influencers and anyone posting online to stop using photographs, videos and personal stories of vulnerable children to attract donations or publicity.

Principal Secretary for Children Services Carren Ageng’o said assistance for children must not come at the cost of their privacy, dignity or safety, adding that children should receive help without having their personal circumstances exposed to the public.

The department warned that publishing identifiable images or distressing details can lead to stigma, discrimination, bullying, exploitation and other harms, even when the intent is charitable.

Ageng’o stressed that parental or guardian consent does not automatically permit the release of a child’s image or personal information if such publication could jeopardise the child’s well-being.

Organisations and individuals are advised to blur faces, use anonymised accounts and avoid disclosing identifying medical or family information when publicity is required and lawful.

The statement cited existing legal safeguards, including Article 53(2) of the Constitution, Section 27 of the Children Act 2022, Section 33 of the Data Protection Act 2019 and Section 220 of the Children Act, which together protect children’s privacy and prescribe penalties of up to KSh500,000, twelve months’ imprisonment, or both for violations.

The department said it will work with the Office of the Data Protection Commissioner, the National Council for Children’s Services, law-enforcement agencies and civil-society groups to raise awareness and enforce child-safeguarding policies.

The warning follows a recent fundraising drive that raised KSh10.2 million for 17-year-old Bryson Makokha, a boy from Bungoma County with a rare skin condition, after his story and images were shared online.

Ageng’o called on the public to report any concerns about children in need of protection to the nearest Sub-County Children’s Office or via Child Helpline 116.