The Teachers Service Commission announced on Monday, November 16, 2026, that Cheptumo Ayabei, OGW, has been appointed as its Secretary and Chief Executive Officer.

The appointment followed a competitive recruitment exercise carried out in line with the Constitution of Kenya and the Teachers Service Commission Act, 2012.

In his new role, Ayabei will provide strategic and administrative direction to the commission, overseeing the rollout of its policies, programmes and strategic priorities while collaborating with commissioners and other education stakeholders.

The commission noted that his leadership is expected to boost teacher professionalism, reinforce institutional governance and improve service delivery as part of the broader transformation of Kenya’s education system.

Ayabei, who previously served as the commission’s Director of Finance, succeeds Dr Nancy Macharia, who retired on June 1, 2025 after serving as the first female CEO since July 2015, and follows an interim period under Acting CEO Evaleen Mitei.

The statement, signed by TSC Chairperson Dr Jamleck Muturi John, EBS, said, “The Commission congratulates the newly appointed Secretary/CEO and looks forward to his leadership in advancing the Commission’s mandate and contributing to the delivery of quality education for all learners.”

The announcement came shortly after headteachers at the 15th Annual Conference of the Kenya Comprehensive Primary School Heads Association on November 13 praised Acting CEO Mitei for recruiting 100,000 teachers, delivering timely promotions and improving sector relations, and urged the government to complete the promotion of 50,000 teachers.

One headteacher, Gideon Njema, remarked, “We appreciate that she has brought promotion in time, and we wish this goes on in the new year,” highlighting the support Mitei received from educators.

Dr Muturi also reaffirmed the commission’s commitment, stating, “The Teachers Service Commission remains committed to its constitutional responsibility of ensuring a professional, effective and accountable teaching service.”